Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $736.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

