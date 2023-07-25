Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Trading Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 96,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 851,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

