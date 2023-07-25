Bank of Stockton Sells 4,321 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

