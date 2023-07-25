Barclays Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $385.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $314.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.56 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average is $282.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $7,152,921. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

