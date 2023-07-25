Barclays Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

