Barclays Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

