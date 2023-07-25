Barclays Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $71.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

