Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

