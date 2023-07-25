BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Down 5.6%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 16,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

BBTV Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

