Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 5.8 %

BDX opened at $280.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

