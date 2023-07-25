Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

BEG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 130 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.61. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £201.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69), for a total value of £330,000 ($423,131.17). 26.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

