Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

LON SEE opened at GBX 5.21 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.14. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

About Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($192,332.35). In related news, insider Michael Brown acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($192,332.35). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,233.24). Insiders acquired 3,515,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,000 in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

