Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
LON SEE opened at GBX 5.21 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.14. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
