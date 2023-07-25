Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

