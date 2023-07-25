Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

