BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 9.9%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 67,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 111,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

BiomX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

BiomX last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BiomX by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BiomX by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile



BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

