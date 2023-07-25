BMO Capital Markets Trims ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Target Price to $88.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

