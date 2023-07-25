Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 22,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

