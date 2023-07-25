Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

