bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Financial Survey

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 3 0 0 1.75 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 4.96% 21.48% 5.32% ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.22 $245.01 million $1.13 4.50 ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.17 $987.22 million $1.34 19.87

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats bpost NV/SA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

