Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

