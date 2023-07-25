Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $47.60

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

CSIQ opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 631,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 36.4% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $242,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

