Brokerages Set Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Target Price at $2.30

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SID opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is -4,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

