Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.