Brokerages Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $26.50

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMST. Wedbush lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

