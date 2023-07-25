Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.1 %

DNUT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 61,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

