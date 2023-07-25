Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $38.67

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $851.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

