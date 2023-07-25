Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,112,000 after buying an additional 865,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,230,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

