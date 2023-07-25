Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

