Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE CANF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

