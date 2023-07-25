Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

