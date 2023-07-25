Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CWB stock opened at C$26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.51.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
