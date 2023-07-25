Canoe Financial LP Invests $175.58 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,579,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

