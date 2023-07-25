Canoe Financial LP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,248,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,525,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 109.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 433.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 61,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

