Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 595,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 900,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

