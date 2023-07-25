Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 595,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 900,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Castor Maritime Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
