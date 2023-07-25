Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 107.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

