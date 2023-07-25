CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $102.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,685,000 after buying an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

