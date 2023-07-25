Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.98.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

