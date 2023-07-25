Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 207.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Certara by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

