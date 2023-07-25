Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Trevor Brown Purchases 85,000 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).

Chamberlin Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chamberlin stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a market cap of £4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. Chamberlin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

