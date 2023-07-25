Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Trevor Brown Purchases 85,000 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).
Chamberlin Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Chamberlin stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a market cap of £4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. Chamberlin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Chamberlin Company Profile
