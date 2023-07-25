Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

