Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

