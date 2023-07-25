Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 132,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 188,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

