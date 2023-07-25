Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 132,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 188,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Clever Leaves Stock Down 5.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clever Leaves
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.