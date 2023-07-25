Cochlear (CHEOY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) is one of 126 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cochlear to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cochlear and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cochlear Competitors 204 1012 1207 50 2.45

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Cochlear’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -59.98% -41.50% -13.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 96.72 Cochlear Competitors $551.77 million $23.14 million 67.07

Cochlear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cochlear pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 461.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cochlear rivals beat Cochlear on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

