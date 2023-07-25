CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 0.3%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 5,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

CohBar Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

CohBar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

