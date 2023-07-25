CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBRGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 5,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

CohBar Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of CohBar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.