Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 15,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Color Star Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

