Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.85 on Monday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

