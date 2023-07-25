Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.