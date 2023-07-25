Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Comerica by 235.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 59,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 900.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Comerica by 384.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 82,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 52.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

