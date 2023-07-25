Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $64.00 at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $51.85 on Monday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.