Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 861,412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 298,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

